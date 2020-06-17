Television actor Shikha Singh was blessed with a baby girl on Tuesday, 16 June. The actor and her husband, pilot Karan Shah welcomed their first child and named her Alayna Singh Shah.The Kumkum Bhagya actor announced the news on her Instagram story and wrote, “Baby ‘Alayna’ says thank you for all the love.”A day before their daughter’s arrival, the actor had shared a heartfelt post on Instagram. She wrote, “Often I wondered while u were inside of me that who in the world you will turn out to be. We just pray that you’ll be healthy, happy, honourable and kindhearted. Can’t wait to meet ya “Al”In an interview to Bombay Times earlier, she shared, “Karan and I had taken all the precautions we could throughout our pregnancy. We wore masks constantly, sanitised ourselves and did all household chores. God has been kind as everything went smooth. The baby has arrived and we are both fine. The hospital is also taking very good care. They are meticulous and sanitising the area very well. But it is a different feeling to see everyone around in PPE kits. There are no visitors allowed. My husband Karan is staying with us and taking care of us.” We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.