‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ 10 Promo: Rohit Shetty Enters With a Warning
A new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has dropped this Friday and it looks scarier than the other seasons. This season's contestants, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Amruta Khanvilkar, Rani Chatterji, RJ Malishka and comedian Balraj Sayal, dressed in school uniforms, are seen chilling together.
As soon as Rohit Shetty enters the ‘Darr Ki University’, the mood becomes sombre.
The filmmaker and host of the show says, "Welcome! Main hoon iss khatron ke university ka professor aur mujhe pasand hai sunna darr ki cheekh.” He signs off the video saying, “Welcome to Bulgaria, jahaan darr lega class.”
The makers of the show shared the promo on Instagram with the caption, “Aa gaye hai professor Rohit Shetty, darr ki university lekar. Dekhiye inhe Khatron Ke Khiladi mein, jald hi sirf Colors par.”
This is the sixth time that Rohit Shetty is hosting the show. Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Kapoor have also hosted a few seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The new season will air from February 22.
