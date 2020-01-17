‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ 10 Promo: Rohit Shetty Enters With a Warning

The filmmaker and host of the show says, "Welcome! Main hoon iss khatron ke university ka professor aur mujhe pasand hai sunna darr ki cheekh.” He signs off the video saying, “Welcome to Bulgaria, jahaan darr lega class.”

The makers of the show shared the promo on Instagram with the caption, “Aa gaye hai professor Rohit Shetty, darr ki university lekar. Dekhiye inhe Khatron Ke Khiladi mein, jald hi sirf Colors par.”

This is the sixth time that Rohit Shetty is hosting the show. Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Kapoor have also hosted a few seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The new season will air from February 22.