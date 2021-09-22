Arjun Bijlani Wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 11? Fans Celebrate Ahead of Finale

The grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty, will air on Colors on 25 and 26 September. The top five contestants of the season are Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Arjun Bijlani and Shweta Tiwari. However, speculations are abuzz that Arjun Bijlani has won the show. While there isn't any confirmation, fans have already taken to social media to celebrate Arjun's win. On the other hand, it is rumoured that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi is the first runner up.

