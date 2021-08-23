Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13 Date, Time: Here's When and How to Watch KBC
Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 13 is all set to premier on Monday, 23 August. KBC, hosted by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, is one of the most popular television game shows in India.
Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 13: Date and Time
Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 13 is scheduled to begin from Monday, 23 August 2021. The show will be telecasted at 9 PM from Monday to Friday.
How and Where to Watch Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 13?
Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 13 will be telecasted from Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV. It can also be watched online on SonyLiv app and JioTV.
Last year, the show was shot without audience in the studio. However, the audience has been reinstated this year, and therefore, the audience Poll lifeline is making a comeback this season. Moreover, the fastest finger first has been changed to fastest finger first triple test. Now, the contestants will be required to answer three questions correctly instead of one. The contestant who answers all three correctly in the shortest time will get a chance to sit on the 'hot seat'.
Recently, the show completed its 21 years. On this occasion, Sony TV shared a video on social media, wherein host Amitabh Bachchan and KBC creator Siddhartha Basu can be seen sharing memories of the journey.
