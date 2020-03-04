Twitter in Splits Over Prerna’s Plunge to Death in ‘Kasautii 2’

Some time back, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 producer Ekta Kapoor had announced a major plot twist to the story. She tweeted a promo of the upcoming track, in which Anurag (Parth Samthaan) murders Prerna (Erica Fernandes). The episode on 2 March shows Anurag executing his plan by pushing her off Howrah Bridge in Kolkata.

Though most fans are shocked by this uncanny twist, quite a few others on Twitter have been questioning the bizarre sequence.

Take a look at a portion of the scene: