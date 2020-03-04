Twitter in Splits Over Prerna’s Plunge to Death in ‘Kasautii 2’
Some time back, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 producer Ekta Kapoor had announced a major plot twist to the story. She tweeted a promo of the upcoming track, in which Anurag (Parth Samthaan) murders Prerna (Erica Fernandes). The episode on 2 March shows Anurag executing his plan by pushing her off Howrah Bridge in Kolkata.
Though most fans are shocked by this uncanny twist, quite a few others on Twitter have been questioning the bizarre sequence.
Take a look at a portion of the scene:
In the scene, Prerna is seen falling into the river for OVER a minute. Even as she takes the plunge to her death we squint our eyes but discover no expression on Prerna’s face and her hair defies the winds to stay plastered on their place. If this is not funny enough, Prerna’s dupatta also decides to fall with her!
And Ekta Kapoor’s techniques don’t age, just like her characters. During the epic fall, Prerna recalls fond moments with Anurag and scenes start taking place in reverse. But plastic surgery is passe. Technology is really advancing at the speed of light, as Mr Bajaj (Karan Singh Grover) has already had a vision of Anurag’s plan and is waiting in the water to rescue Prerna.
Take a look at what Twitter has to say:
Many viewers were also happy that the character of Mr Bajaj was returning after a gap.
