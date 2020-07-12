'Kasautii' Shoot Stopped As Lead Actor Parth Tests COVID Positive
All Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast and crew members have been asked to get COVID-19 test done.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay lead actor Parth Samanthaan has been tested positive of coronavirus. Like other daily soaps, Kasautii Zindagii Kay had also resumed shooting after getting a green signal from the government. But as soon as the actor was found positive, shooting was immediately stopped and all crew members advised compulsory coronavirus tests.
The actor took to social media to share the news.
He wrote “Hi everyone , I had mild symtomps and got myself tested. And yes I have been tested Postive for Covid 19 ...hence I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care.”
Even Balaji issued a statement which said that the production house is taking all necessary precautions give in the guidelines.
"We would like to inform various stakeholders that one of our talent from the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now receiving medical attention. Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew and employees. We are taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel and visits to the sets," Balaji Telefilms spokesperson.
Parth has been shooting since 27 June for daily soap. The daily soap was supposed to air from 13 July.
