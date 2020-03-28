TV Actor Karan V Grover Goes Through a Makeover During Lockdown
Television actor Karan V Grover recently had a makeover at his home, and he posted a video of the same on Instagram. In the video, he can be seen cutting his hair to get a completely new haircut and the fans are loving it.
Sharing the video, he wrote, “Hair me out ! बाल कलाकार Also seein my clean shaven face after almost 5 years. #quarantine #haircut”
Soon after, he posted a new picture of his look. with the caption, “face 2 face.”
The actor was recently seen in the Star Plus soap Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum opposite Dipika Kakar. The show came to an end recently and the cast and crew of the show wrapped up the last day of its shoot. Karan’s girlfriend Poppy Jabbal also put up a video of Karan Grover exiting the sets of the show and bidding adieu to his on-screen house, Sippy Mansion.
Revolving around the love story of a doctor, Rohit Sippy, and actor Sonakshi Rastogi, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum went on air in June 2019. The show was known for breaking the typical daily soap formula and serving relatively progressive content, though recently the show had upped it's drama quotient. Dipika and Karan's performances and their chemistry were much talked about by the fans of the show.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)