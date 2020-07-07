Here's Karan Patel's First Look as Mr Bajaj in 'Kasautii...'

The actor will be taking over the role from Karan Singh Grover.

07 Jul 2020
Television actor Karan Patel will be stepping in the the role of Mr Bajaj in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay and his first look in the role has been revealed. Pictures of him dresses as the character have been doing rounds on the internet.

Karan is taking over the role from Karan Sngh Grover who was playing the part earlier. In the first season of the show, Ronit Roy played the grey character.

“The writers are planning some major twists but I don’t know what they are. Every actor gives something new and unique to a character, I’ll try to do the same. But I have seen the original as I was a part of it,” Karan said about his role in an interview with Mumbai Mirror.

Talking about his new role, Karan had earlier said, “Mr Bajaj is an iconic character and it has lived on in people’s minds for years. So, it’s a matter of honour to take it ahead from where Ronit Roy and Karan Singh Grover left and add my nuances to it. I intend to make this character as iconic and loved as Mr Bhalla (his character in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein) had become over a period of six years.”

