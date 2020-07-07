Here's Karan Patel's First Look as Mr Bajaj in 'Kasautii...'

Television actor Karan Patel will be stepping in the the role of Mr Bajaj in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay and his first look in the role has been revealed. Pictures of him dresses as the character have been doing rounds on the internet.

Karan is taking over the role from Karan Sngh Grover who was playing the part earlier. In the first season of the show, Ronit Roy played the grey character.