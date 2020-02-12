‘KHKT’ Takes Four-Month Leap with Rohit-Sonakshi 2.0 Versions

Star Plus’ much-talked about daily soap, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, has taken a four-month leap after the separation of its lead pair, Rohit Sippy (Karan V Grover) and Sonakshi Rastogi (Dipika Kakar Ibrahim), which happened last week.

While fans are heartbroken with the breakup of Rohit and Sonakshi, who are one of the most-loved couples on television, they are quite thrilled with the 2.0 versions of the two. While Sonakshi is broken but bold, Rohit is seen taking to the bottle and drowning in sorrow.

The two will now be at loggerheads, even as they continue to mask their love for each other.