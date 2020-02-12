‘KHKT’ Takes Four-Month Leap with Rohit-Sonakshi 2.0 Versions
Star Plus’ much-talked about daily soap, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, has taken a four-month leap after the separation of its lead pair, Rohit Sippy (Karan V Grover) and Sonakshi Rastogi (Dipika Kakar Ibrahim), which happened last week.
While fans are heartbroken with the breakup of Rohit and Sonakshi, who are one of the most-loved couples on television, they are quite thrilled with the 2.0 versions of the two. While Sonakshi is broken but bold, Rohit is seen taking to the bottle and drowning in sorrow.
The two will now be at loggerheads, even as they continue to mask their love for each other.
Dipika and Karan also have new looks. Rohit is seen wearing casuals a lot more, and Sonakshi will go back to her pre-wedding outfits and mix it up with sarees.
The characters too will go through some major changes.
Before the leap, Rohit had served Sonakshi with divorce papers after being pressurised by his mother and aunt, and to save her from his family members, who had been persecuting her since the two got married.
A broken Sonakshi walks out of the marriage refusing to sign the papers due to the ‘infidelity clause’, determined to rebuild her life and soar in her acting career.
While Rohit pretends to not care about Sonakshi, he pines for her secretly. Sonakshi, on the other, has lost faith in love and goodness, and decides to put all her energy back into her career.
The fans are also enjoyed Karan and Dipika’s performance in the episode, which aired this morning.
