Confirmed! It's a June Wedding for Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar
Rahul Vaidya's sister Shruti talks about Rahul and Disha's wedding which is set to happen this year.
In just few days we will witness Bigg Boss 14 finale and one lucky contestant will walk away with the trophy. This season, there are only two names people seem to have on their minds as the winner - Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya.
We spoke to Rahul Vaidya's sister Shruti who said the family is thrilled to see the kind of support he has been receiving. She is hoping to see Rahul walk out of the house with the trophy in his hand and get into wedding mode.
Yes, she is talking about Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's wedding.
Last time we spoke to Rahul's mother she was still awaiting a call from Disha but now things have gone much ahead. The families have spoken and his sister confirms that this is the year the couple will tie the knot. According to our sources very close to the family the wedding is happening in June 2021 but the date is yet to be fixed and that will happen once Rahul comes out of the Bigg Boss house.
Wedding is fixed. On a very basic level we have spoken to the family and of course to Disha. But a lot of decisions are yet to be taken as we wait for the groom to come back. What will the baraat do without the groom himself. So we are all waiting for Rahul and as soon as he wins the trophy and comes home we will quickly finalize everything.Shruti Vaidya, Rahul Vaidya's sister
