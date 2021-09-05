Jubin Nautiyal Pays a Surprise Visit to 'KBC 13' Winner Himani Bundela's House

Singer Jubin Nautiyal paid a surprise visit to Himani Bundela, the first crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Jubin met his fan at her house in Agra. Himani, a visually impaired teacher from Agra, won Rs 1 crore on the show on 1 September. A big fan of Jubin Nautiyal, Himani sent him a voice message after the show. Himani's sister and Jubin's team arranged for the surprise visit.

Posing as a journalist, Jubin visited Himani at her place. While she mentioned her desire to meet Jubin and sang one of her favourite songs, 'Khushi Jab Bhi Teri', the singer broke into a song mid interview and she realised it was him sitting beside her.