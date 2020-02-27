Jennifer Winget’s ‘Beyhadh 2’ to Go Off Air Soon?

Starring Jennifer, Shivin Narang and Ashish Chaudhary, the show was the second season of the much popular Beyhadh, which starred Jennifer and Kushal Tandon. When Beyhadh 2 first aired on 2 December, Jennifer had said, “The show's cast and production have been inundated with requests for the return of Beyhadh ever since the show wrapped up. So I know this has been something all fans will be thrilled about and I am just as excited.”

She added, “I am both excited and nervous at the same time as the stakes are raised much higher for the sequel. The show will return with twice as much intensity and I can assure my viewers who have always showered their love upon me that this season is going to be even more thrilling. Maya's hadh is going to break barriers once again in a way you can't predict.”