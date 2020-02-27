Jennifer Winget’s ‘Beyhadh 2’ to Go Off Air Soon?
Jennifer Winget’s much popular television show Beyhadh 2 might be going off-air soon. Though the show had been doing well digitally, it did not manage to garner great TRPs. According to reports, a source close to the show said, “Since the show didn’t grab good TRP’s, the channel took the decision of pulling the plug of the show on television but as the show has been performing well on their platform, the channel will continue to push the show digitally.” The last episode of the revenge drama will air on 13 March.
Starring Jennifer, Shivin Narang and Ashish Chaudhary, the show was the second season of the much popular Beyhadh, which starred Jennifer and Kushal Tandon. When Beyhadh 2 first aired on 2 December, Jennifer had said, “The show's cast and production have been inundated with requests for the return of Beyhadh ever since the show wrapped up. So I know this has been something all fans will be thrilled about and I am just as excited.”
She added, “I am both excited and nervous at the same time as the stakes are raised much higher for the sequel. The show will return with twice as much intensity and I can assure my viewers who have always showered their love upon me that this season is going to be even more thrilling. Maya's hadh is going to break barriers once again in a way you can't predict.”
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )