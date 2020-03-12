Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang’s ‘Beyhadh 2’ Gets a New Time Slot
Sony TV’s Beyhadh 2, starring Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry, is going in for a slot change from next week. The channel announced that the show will move from its slot of 9 pm to 10.30 pm from 16 March.
The channel’s Instagram handle shared a video of Ashish as his character on the show MJ, making the announcement.
“Waqt aur baazi- dono hi pal bhar mein badal se sakte hai. Dekhiye Maya ke badle ka khel ab ek naye samay par- #Beyhadh2, 16 March se, Mon-Fri raat 10:30 baje,” the caption read.
Recently, there had been rumours that Beyhadh 2 would be going off-air on television, and moving to Sony TV’s digital platform, SonyLIV. There was also talk about Jennifer quitting the show once it goes digital.
Sony TV later issued a statement, saying that the show is “a finite series” and will go off air once it comes to “its logical culmination”.
“The rumours around Beyhadh 2 going off air and moving to the OTT platform SonyLIV are uncorroborated and hold no truth. Beyhadh 2, like any other fiction offering by Sony Entertainment Television, is a finite story and will meet its logical culmination as planned on the channel,” the statement read.
Beyhadh 2 is a revenge drama, with Jennifer playing the protagonist Maya, who is on a mission to destroy Mrityunjay Roy aka MJ (played by Ashish).
