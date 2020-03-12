Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang’s ‘Beyhadh 2’ Gets a New Time Slot

Recently, there had been rumours that Beyhadh 2 would be going off-air on television, and moving to Sony TV’s digital platform, SonyLIV. There was also talk about Jennifer quitting the show once it goes digital.

Sony TV later issued a statement, saying that the show is “a finite series” and will go off air once it comes to “its logical culmination”.

“The rumours around Beyhadh 2 going off air and moving to the OTT platform SonyLIV are uncorroborated and hold no truth. Beyhadh 2, like any other fiction offering by Sony Entertainment Television, is a finite story and will meet its logical culmination as planned on the channel,” the statement read.