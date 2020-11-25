Jaan Reacts To Kumar Sanu Asking Him To Change His Surname
Jaan has the perfect comeback for his father, Kumar Sanu, for asking him to change his surname.
Jaan Kumar Sanu who got evicted from Bigg Boss 14 last weekend never expected what was waiting for him outside. He got to know about the video his father posted apologising to the people of Maharashtra and also questioning Jaan's mother Rita Bhattacharya's upbringing. Speaking exclusively to The Quint Jaan said that he was hurt to see the video. But he was talking to his father and clarify things. He also reacted to Kumar Sanu asking him to change his surname to Jaan Rita Bhattacharya.
Jaan also expressed his anger towards Nikki Tamboli. Nikki and him shared a special bond inside the house but now after coming out of the Bigg Boss house, Jaan says he will never meet Nikki again. Another person he feels he totally misjudged is Aly Goni. Jaan thought Aly was a trustworthy friend but later he got to know things that changed his perspective. The singer also revealed to us the names of contestants he wants to see in top 3 of Bigg Boss 14.
