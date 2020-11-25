Jaan Reacts To Kumar Sanu Asking Him To Change His Surname

Jaan Kumar Sanu who got evicted from Bigg Boss 14 last weekend never expected what was waiting for him outside. He got to know about the video his father posted apologising to the people of Maharashtra and also questioning Jaan's mother Rita Bhattacharya's upbringing. Speaking exclusively to The Quint Jaan said that he was hurt to see the video. But he was talking to his father and clarify things. He also reacted to Kumar Sanu asking him to change his surname to Jaan Rita Bhattacharya.