Was My Dream to Earn ₹25,000 a Month, But Life Had Bigger Plans: Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh speaks about his struggling days, when he would have bananas for lunch
Actor Shaheer Sheikh is a well-known face on television today, but there was a time he was working with a company and was quite happy with the job. In an interview with The Quint, Shaheer said it was his dream to earn Rs 25,000, but life had bigger plans for him.
Today, you are an important person in the television industry. But tell me, what were the struggling days like?
Shaheer Sheikh: "I've seen very tough days as well. I was studying in Pune. I still remember I used to have idli from this particular idli guy for breakfast everyday. I had two bananas for lunch and at night I used to order in two clear soups and I would cook rice. That way, I've lived for at least four years. And my room, I could touch all the four walls standing in one place. That was my room for a year and a half. Then I moved into a slightly bigger place.
"After that I started doing modelling and started earning a little bit. I also did photography events. Then I started working for a law firm and was making decent money. That was my dream, to earn Rs 25,000 a month. I was actually very happy with my job. My boss was happy with me. And then I remember somebody messaged me on Orkut and asked if I would like to audition for a Disney show".Shaheer Sheikh, Actor
Shaheer Sheikh: "I used to watch Disney shows. And I thought it's not going to happen. But still I've never seen Mumbai. So, let's see Mumbai once. That's how my journey in acting began".
Actors usually have dreams of stepping into the world of cinema from television shows. Do you have any such dreams?
Shaheer Sheikh: "I believe in living a good life rather than being very successful. I feel whatever is mine will come my way, if I deserve something. I just believe wherever I am, I will give my hundred per cent. I have reached here from nothing, right? I came from a small village. Nobody knew me, I didn't know anyone in Mumbai. But I have achieved this much because people thought there was potential in me. So if somebody wants to see me in movies, or somebody believes I can pull off something else, they will reach out to me".
But are film offers already coming in?
Shaheer Sheikh: "There were a few things which didn't work out. They were in the pipeline for quite some time. And then I moved on because I had to work at the end of the day. I couldn't just sit at home and wait for something to happen. I was not in a place or in a space where I was like, okay, I won't do television now, I will wait for something else to happen".
"And I'm happy with television. Honestly speaking, television has given me such amazing characters. And I feel I'm one of the luckiest actors. Because I've played Arjun, I have played a boy next door, I played Dev Dixit. People love these characters".Shaheer Sheikh, Actor
Your bond with Supriya Pilgaonkar in real life shows on screen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. Tell me three things you have learnt from Supriya Pilgaonkar.
Shaheer Sheikh: "Her nervousness and excitement before every scene. I realised that it is good to be a little nervous. It is good to be not very confident. Because eventually, when you see it on screen you look earnest. The emotion, at least for the audience, it becomes real. That nervousness is important for an actor is what I understood by observing her. And to always keep that child alive inside you. When all of us are chilling or travelling together or whatever, she is the youngest among us. She wants to eat the chaat, she wants to go out, she wants to do everything. So, this also I've learned from her. And third is to be polite to everyone. She is so sweet and so nice to everyone. Irrespective of who she's talking to, she'll always be nice".
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.