Was My Dream to Earn ₹25,000 a Month, But Life Had Bigger Plans: Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh: "Her nervousness and excitement before every scene. I realised that it is good to be a little nervous. It is good to be not very confident. Because eventually, when you see it on screen you look earnest. The emotion, at least for the audience, it becomes real. That nervousness is important for an actor is what I understood by observing her. And to always keep that child alive inside you. When all of us are chilling or travelling together or whatever, she is the youngest among us. She wants to eat the chaat, she wants to go out, she wants to do everything. So, this also I've learned from her. And third is to be polite to everyone. She is so sweet and so nice to everyone. Irrespective of who she's talking to, she'll always be nice".