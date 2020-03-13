Dance Reality Show Film Sans Live Audience Amid Coronavirus Scare
The coronavirus outbreak has triggered a wave of panic across the world. While corporates are asking their employees to work from home, what about professions like acting, that don’t have such a privilege? While the release dates of films such as Sooryavanshi and Sir have been pushed, how are television actors adapting to this crisis? The Quint spoke to a few people from the Indian television industry to find out what they are doing to protect themselves from the virus and if production houses are ready to bear losses for the well-being of their employees.
Speaking exclusively to The Quint dance reality show judge Geeta Kapur said that they have taken a break from shooting. She also added that they have filmed an episode without a live audience.
“The last time we shot for an episode, live audience wasn’t allowed on the sets. So, the crew asked everyone who’s not wanted on the sets to leave. As for precautions, there are sanitizers everywhere. As of now we are not shooting, but that has nothing to do with the coronavirus outbreak. We did shoot while this pandemic was on the rise and we had taken all the necessary safeguards.”Geeta Kapur, Dance Reality Show Judge
Kapur also said that the decision to go ahead with the shooting will rest on the channel and the producers.
The Quint also spoke to Dheeraj Dhoopar, a well-known face on TV. He has been shooting for Kundali Bhagya, which airs on Zee TV. Dheeraj said that there has been no change in the shooting schedule, but the effect of coronavirus can be seen on the sets. “People have become extremely careful about where they travel, who they meet and so on. On the sets, everyone is extra cautious about his/her personal hygiene.”
He also added that precautions are being taken. “We have started the Namaste trend for greeting people. There are sanitisers placed at every nook and corner, so that it becomes accessible to all. Masks are being given out to the cast and crew of the show.”
When it comes to fans visiting the sets, Dhooper said that they haven’t done so since the outbreak.
Producer and creator of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Modi, told The Quint that not only is he taking precautionary steps on the sets but he is also planning on spreading awareness about the virus through his show. They have not stalled or rescheduled shooting.
“Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a show much-loved by all, and it is our duty to keep the audience entertained. The humour in the show will hopefully relieve people of some of the stress. Also, we will soon be spreading awareness about coronavirus through our show.”Asit Modi, Producer and Creator of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Vikas Gupta, an Indian television producer, creative director and host who recently produced Class of 2020 for Alt Balaji, spoke to The Quint about the losses the producers are going to incur if the outbreak is not controlled.
“The coronavirus fear will impact the producers’ community the most because everything boils down to money. If technicians and actors fall sick the shoots get cancelled, resulting in the loss of our money. For producers like us, the people who work on a show are like family, so any one of us getting unwell causes a lot of stress. On top of that is the added hysteria and fear that the outbreak has caused. Events being cancelled, shoots called off cannot be taken lightly at all.”Vikas Gupta, Producer/Creative Director/Host