Dance Reality Show Film Sans Live Audience Amid Coronavirus Scare

The Quint also spoke to Dheeraj Dhoopar, a well-known face on TV. He has been shooting for Kundali Bhagya, which airs on Zee TV. Dheeraj said that there has been no change in the shooting schedule, but the effect of coronavirus can be seen on the sets. “People have become extremely careful about where they travel, who they meet and so on. On the sets, everyone is extra cautious about his/her personal hygiene.”

He also added that precautions are being taken. “We have started the Namaste trend for greeting people. There are sanitisers placed at every nook and corner, so that it becomes accessible to all. Masks are being given out to the cast and crew of the show.”



When it comes to fans visiting the sets, Dhooper said that they haven’t done so since the outbreak.