Here’s Why TRPs of News Channels Have Surpassed Those of TV Shows

The coronavirus lockdown has changed a lot of things for us, one of those being our TV-viewing pattern. For the past six months, with everyone locked in their homes, there has been a huge spike in the consumption of content on the television.

According to a joint report by BARC and Nielsen, the first week of the lockdown (March 22 to March 28) saw the highest consumption ever in seven days. News and movie channels recorded an all-time high growth in viewership. Hindi movie channels surpassed the Hindi General Entertainment Channels (GEC) in viewership.

However, the television industry seems to have suffered a setback. Shoots came to an unexpected halt and new episodes could not be aired. After months of uncertainty, shoots commenced towards the end of July. While some shows started afresh by scrapping the stories that were airing, others have tried to script new tales keeping the coronavirus angle in mind. But are the new techniques working? Let us see.