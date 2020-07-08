Here's When Your Favourite TV Shows Will Start Airing
Following the new guidelines, a number of TV shows have resumed shooting.
After the government issued a set of guidelines for the film and TV industries so that they can resume shooting, a number of TV shows have already begun preparations to start filming keeping the new protocols in mind.
Some of our favourite TV serials have started airing while some have announced the dates. Even actors have taken to social media to share photos and videos of them and the teams wearing masks and PPE kits.
Let's take a look at the time and dates when most of the shows will be aired or are already streaming:
COLORS TV (Monday - Friday)
SHAKTI - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki - 7 July, 8 PM
BARRISTER BABU - 7 July, 8:30 PM
CHOTI SARRDAARNI - 13 July, 7:30 PM
SHUBHARAMBH - 13 July, 9 PM
NAATI PINKY KI LAMBI LOVE STORY - 13 July, 9:30 PM
PAVITRA BHAGYA - 13 July, 10:00 PM
ISHQ MEIN MARJAAWAN - 13 July, 7 PM (New Show)
ZEE TV (Monday - Friday)
GUDDAN TUMSE NA HO PAYEGA - 13 July, 8 PM
TUJHSE HAI RAABTA - 13 July, 8:30 PM
KUMKUM BHAGYA - 13 July, 9 PM
KUNDALI BHAGYA - 13 July, 9:30 PM
ANUPAMA - 13 July, 10 PM (New Show)
(Saturday & Sunday)
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs - 8 PM - 9 PM
SONY TV
These shows will resume on weekdays, but the dates are yet to be finalised:
MERE SAI
VIGHNAHARTA SHREE GANESH
MERE DAD KI DULHAN
EK DUJE KE VAASTE
CRIME PATROL
SHOWS THAT HAVE BEEN TAKEN DOWN
VIDYA (Producer: Mahesh Pandey, Channel: Colors)
MERI GUDIYA (Producer: Dheeraj Dhooper, Channel: Star Bharat)
PATIALA BABES (Producer: Rajita Sharma, Channel: Sony)
NAZAR 2 (Producer: Gul Khan, Channel: Star Plus)
BEYADH 2 (Producer: Prateek Sharma, Channel: Sony)
DIL JAISE DHADKE DHADAKNE DO (Producer: Guroudev Bhalla, Channel: Star Plus)
ISHAARON ISHAARON MEIN (Producer: Ishrat Ara, Channel: Sony)
DIL YEH ZIDDI HAI (Channel: Zee TV)
DADI AMMA DADDI AMMA MAAN JAO (Producer: Sooraj Barjatya, Channel: Star Plus)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.