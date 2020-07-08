Here's When Your Favourite TV Shows Will Start Airing

Following the new guidelines, a number of TV shows have resumed shooting.

Quint Entertainment
Published08 Jul 2020, 01:41 PM IST
TV
3 min read

After the government issued a set of guidelines for the film and TV industries so that they can resume shooting, a number of TV shows have already begun preparations to start filming keeping the new protocols in mind.

Some of our favourite TV serials have started airing while some have announced the dates. Even actors have taken to social media to share photos and videos of them and the teams wearing masks and PPE kits.

Let's take a look at the time and dates when most of the shows will be aired or are already streaming:

COLORS TV (Monday - Friday)

A still from Shakti.
A still from Shakti.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)

SHAKTI - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki - 7 July, 8 PM

BARRISTER BABU - 7 July, 8:30 PM

CHOTI SARRDAARNI - 13 July, 7:30 PM

SHUBHARAMBH - 13 July, 9 PM

NAATI PINKY KI LAMBI LOVE STORY - 13 July, 9:30 PM

PAVITRA BHAGYA - 13 July, 10:00 PM

ISHQ MEIN MARJAAWAN - 13 July, 7 PM (New Show)

A still from Pavitra Bhagya.
A still from Pavitra Bhagya.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Also Read

Here's Why Gouri Tonnk Has Quit The Popular TV Show ‘Shakti'

ZEE TV (Monday - Friday)

A still from Tujhse Hai Raabta.
A still from Tujhse Hai Raabta.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)

GUDDAN TUMSE NA HO PAYEGA - 13 July, 8 PM

TUJHSE HAI RAABTA - 13 July, 8:30 PM

KUMKUM BHAGYA - 13 July, 9 PM

KUNDALI BHAGYA - 13 July, 9:30 PM

ANUPAMA - 13 July, 10 PM (New Show)

A still from Kundali Bhagya.
A still from Kundali Bhagya.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)

(Saturday & Sunday)

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs - 8 PM - 9 PM

SONY TV

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan poster.
Mere Dad Ki Dulhan poster.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)

These shows will resume on weekdays, but the dates are yet to be finalised:

MERE SAI

VIGHNAHARTA SHREE GANESH

MERE DAD KI DULHAN

EK DUJE KE VAASTE

CRIME PATROL

SHOWS THAT HAVE BEEN TAKEN DOWN

A still from Beyhadh.
A still from Beyhadh.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)

VIDYA (Producer: Mahesh Pandey, Channel: Colors)

MERI GUDIYA (Producer: Dheeraj Dhooper, Channel: Star Bharat)

PATIALA BABES (Producer: Rajita Sharma, Channel: Sony)

NAZAR 2 (Producer: Gul Khan, Channel: Star Plus)

BEYADH 2 (Producer: Prateek Sharma, Channel: Sony)

DIL JAISE DHADKE DHADAKNE DO (Producer: Guroudev Bhalla, Channel: Star Plus)

A still from Patiala Babes.
A still from Patiala Babes.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)

ISHAARON ISHAARON MEIN (Producer: Ishrat Ara, Channel: Sony)

DIL YEH ZIDDI HAI (Channel: Zee TV)

DADI AMMA DADDI AMMA MAAN JAO (Producer: Sooraj Barjatya, Channel: Star Plus)

Also Read

Priyanka Chopra Signs First Look TV Deal With Amazon Studios

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:

Never Miss Out

Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!