With Goa Also Shutting Down Shoots, TV Producers Are In a Fix

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced a 15-day curfew in Maharashtra in April. The restrictions were implemented from 14 April, and no shooting for films, televisions shows, or ads could take place during this time. Post that, several film and TV show producers in Mumbai decided to shift their shoots to Goa where they created a bio bubble, so the crew stayed and shot in the same location (usually a resort) and didn't step out. As a result, hotels and resorts in Goa were booked for shootings for at least 30 days by various production houses. But, the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) on Thursday, 6 May, cancelled all permissions that were granted for film and TV shootings in Goa after considering the rise in COVID cases in the state.

These TV shows need to shift base once again. So, here's what they are upto.