'Game of Thrones' Getting Another Prequel Series at HBO: Report
HBO and George RR Martin's representatives are yet to issue a statement.
The development of another prequel series of HBO’s Game of Thrones is presently underway, as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter. Variety was the first to report the same, with sources claiming that it is to be a series adaptation of a George R. R. Martin novella, 'Tales of Dunk and Egg'. The new show will reportedly bring to life the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and a young Aegon V Targaryen (Egg), set 90 years prior to the events of 'A Song of Ice and Fire'.
No other details about the project have been revealed as of yet, although sources told The Hollywood Reporter that it is a high priority for HBO as the premium cabler looks to build on the success of Game of Thrones. HBO and Martin’s representatives declined to comment on the same.
Martin has published three novellas in the 'Tales of Dunk and Egg' series: 'The Hedge Knight' (1998), 'The Sworn Sword' (2003), and 'The Mystery Knight' (2010). The novellas were then collected and published together as 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' (2015).
Currently, the network is producing the series House of the Dragon by Martin and Ryan Condal, which is scheduled to release in 2022. The show will document the build-up to the Targaryen civil war in Westeros that is known as the Dance of Dragons and is set 300 years before Game of Thrones. The 'Tales of Dunk and Egg' project would hence be the second Game of Thrones prequel to make it to screen, if sanctioned.
There were hopes that when HBO announced that a number of Game of Thrones spinoffs were in the works back in 2017, the novellas would be among the contenders, but Martin had said at the time that there were no plans to adapt the books.
The Hollywood Reporter story states that just because the series is in the developmental stage does not necessarily mean it will move forward. Another Game of Thrones prequel written by Jane Goldman and starring Naomi Watts went to pilot at HBO but was declined in 2019.
