'Game of Thrones' Getting Another Prequel Series at HBO: Report

Currently, the network is producing the series House of the Dragon by Martin and Ryan Condal, which is scheduled to release in 2022. The show will document the build-up to the Targaryen civil war in Westeros that is known as the Dance of Dragons and is set 300 years before Game of Thrones. The 'Tales of Dunk and Egg' project would hence be the second Game of Thrones prequel to make it to screen, if sanctioned.

There were hopes that when HBO announced that a number of Game of Thrones spinoffs were in the works back in 2017, the novellas would be among the contenders, but Martin had said at the time that there were no plans to adapt the books.

The Hollywood Reporter story states that just because the series is in the developmental stage does not necessarily mean it will move forward. Another Game of Thrones prequel written by Jane Goldman and starring Naomi Watts went to pilot at HBO but was declined in 2019.

(With inputs from The Hollywood Reporter)