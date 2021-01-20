Feelings Were Never Fake: Eijaz Declares His Love for Pavitra
Eijaz Khan opens up about his relationship with Pavitra Punia.
Eijaz Khan, who abruptly departed from Bigg Boss 14 recently, has suggested that he might return to the show, as per a report by The Times of India. He said that because of a prior commitment he was forced to make the tough decision to leave the show just four weeks before the finale. Eijaz was replaced by Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who joined as his proxy.
Speaking to Times of India, Eijaz also claims that he has fallen in love with co-contestant Pavitra Punia.
"The Bigg Boss house is one place wherein people show their true selves. The idea of Pavitra being a tough girl was busted, she is quite soft-hearted. I feel she is the most caring person. After exiting the house I called her. After I left my dad, I have spent the longest time with her since my exit to understand the unsaid. However, it's still very early since a lot of things have to be addressed if our relationship is to progress. Let me put it this way, people who think my equation with Pavitra is fake, are fake themselves.”
Eijaz added that he has met Pavitra's family. “When I met Pavitra, I met her brother too. He is sweet. I also made my brother meet her. I love her and my intentions are honest.”
Previously, Pavitra had said in an interview to ETimes that her feelings for Eijaz were ‘never fake’ or for the sake of the show. She added that though the attachment was genuine, she would not term it as ‘love’.
(With inputs from The Times of India)
