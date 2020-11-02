Ex-Bigg Boss Contestants Call Out Kavita For Remarks Against Eijaz

A number of former Bigg Boss contestants, including Ajaz Khan, Srishty Rode, Priya Malik, Kashmera Shah and Bandgi Kalra, called out Kavita Kaushik for her remarks against Eijaz Khan in the Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

During Sunday's episode, Kavita told host Salman Khan that Eijaz is not her friend and she agreed to be in his list of contacts only because he had no one else. Kavita also said that during lockdown Eijaz had called her saying he had run out of food and she cooked for him out of humanity.