Emmys 2020: 'Succession', 'Schitt's Creek' Sweep Major Awards

The Emmys 2020 witnessed HBO's Succession take home the Outstanding Drama Series award. Succession also fetched the Outstanding Actor, (Drama) Award for Jeremy Strong and Outstanding Direction and Writing (Drama) awards. Netflix sitcom Schitt's Creek, which had 15 nominations, swept the comedy category with all of the seven top prizes.

Eugene Levy won Outstanding Actor (Comedy) for the show while Catherine O'Hara won Outstanding Actress (Comedy). Schitt's Creek fetched Eugene Levy's son Daniel Levy the Outstanding Director, Writer and Supporting Actor prizes.

Television personality Jimmy Kimmel was the host for this year's Emmys. He conducted the show online from a Los Angeles theatre owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's a complete list of winners in all major categories: