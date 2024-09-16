Emmy Awards 2024 Winners: ‘Shōgun’ Leads With 18 Wins, ‘Hacks’ Wins Best Comedy

Every year the Emmy awards celebrate the best in television and the 2024 edition was no different with some truly quality shows competing for the high honours. FX’s Shōgun won big which isn’t quite surprising considering the show was leading the nominations with 25 nods. During the awards, it took home 18 Emmys including the ones for ‘Outstanding Drama Series’, ‘Lead Actress’, and ‘Lead Actor’.
Hacks won ‘Best Comedy’ with Jean Smarts winning for ‘Lead Actress’ in the genre. Netflix’s drama Baby Reindeer won for ‘Limited Series’ while creator Richard Gadd won under writing and acting categories. Jessica Gunning also took home an acting award for the show.
Here’s a complete list of winners (accompanied with the nominees under each category):
Outstanding Drama series
Shōgun -- Winner
The Crown
Mr & Mrs Smith
The Morning Show
Fallout
The Gilded Age
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Outstanding Comedy Series
Hacks -- WINNER
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Reservation Dogs
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Palm Royale
What We Do in the Shadows
Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Limited or Anthology series
Baby Reindeer -- WINNER
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Anna Sawai – Shōgun – WINNER
Maya Erskine - Mr & Mrs Smith
Imelda Staunton - The Crown
Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun – WINNER
Idris Elba – Hijack
Walton Goggins - Fallout
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Dominic West - The Crown
Donald Glover - Mr & Mrs Smith
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart – Hacks – WINNER
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Maya Rudolph – Loot
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear -- WINNER
Matt Berry - What We Do in the Shadows
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Reservation Dogs
Larry David - Curb Your Enthusiasm
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country – WINNER
Sofía Vergara - Griselda
Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry
Naomi Watts - Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Juno Temple – Fargo
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer – WINNER
Andrew Scott - Ripley
Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers
Tom Hollander - Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Jon Hamm - Fargo
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown – WINNER
Lesley Manville - The Crown
Christine Baranski - The Gilded Age
Greta Lee - The Morning Show
Karen Pittman - The Morning Show
Nicole Beharie - The Morning Show
Holland Taylor - The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show-- WINNER
Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun
Takehiro Hira – Shōgun
Jack Lowden - Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce - The Crown
Mark Duplass - The Morning Show
Jon Hamm - The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Liza Colon-Zayas - The Bear – WINNER
Meryl Streep - Only Murders In The Building
Carol Burnett - Palm Royale
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear – WINNER
Paul W Downs - Hacks
Paul Rudd - Only Murders In The Building
Lionel Boyce - The Bear
Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer – WINNER
Nava Mau - Baby Reindeer
Dakota Fanning - Ripley
Lily Gladstone - Under the Bridge
Kali Reis - True Detective: Night Country
Aja Naomi King - Lessons in Chemistry
Diane Lane - Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Lamorne Morris – Fargo – WINNER
Tom Goodman-Hill - Baby Reindeer
Robert Downey Jr - The Sympathizer
John Hawkes - True Detective: Night Country
Jonathan Bailey - Fellow Travellers
Lewis Pullman - Lessons In Chemistry
Treat Williams - Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Traitors – WINNER
RuPauls Drag Race
The Amazing Race
The Voice
Top Chef
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver -- WINNER
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show -- WINNER
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Will Smith - Slow Horses, Negotiating With Tigers -- WINNER
Peter Morgan & Meriel Sheibani-Clare - The Crown, Ritz
Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks - Shōgun, Anjin
Rachel Kondo & Caillin Puente - Shōgun, Crimson Sky
Geneva Robertson-Dworet & Graham Wagner - Fallout, The End
Francesca Sloane & Donald Glover- Mr & Mrs Smith, First Date
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs & Jen Statsky - Hacks, Bulletproof -- WINNER
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary, Career Day
Christopher Storer & Joanna Calo - The Bear, Fishes
Jake Bender & Zach Dunn - What We Do In The Shadows, Pride Parade
Meredith Scardino & Sam Means - Girls5eva, Orlando
Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider - The Other Two, Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer -- WINNER
Noah Hawley - Fargo, The Tragedy of the Commons
Ron Nyswaner - Fellow Travelers, You're Wonderful
Steven Zaillian - Ripley
Charlie Brooker - Black Mirror, Joan Is Awful
Issa Lopez - True Detective: Night Country, Part 6
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Alex Edelman: Just For Us -- WINNER
The Oscars
Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man And The Pool
John Early: Now More Than Ever
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Frederick EO Toye - Shōgun, Crimson Sky – WINNER
Hiro Murai - Mr & Mrs Smith, First Date
Stephen Daldry - The Crown, Sleep
Mimi Leder - The Morning Show, The Overview Effect
Salli Richardson-Whitfield - Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty, Beat LA
Saul Metzstein - Slow Horses, Strange Games
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Christopher Storer - The Bear, Fishes -- WINNER
Lucia Aniello - Hacks, Bulletproof
Randall Einhorn - Abbott Elementary, Party
Mary Lou Belli - The Ms Pat Show, I’m The Pappy
Guy Ritchie - The Gentlemen, Refined Aggression
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Steven Zaillian - Ripley – WINNER
Millicent Shelton - Lessons In Chemistry, Poirot
Weronika Tofilska - Baby Reindeer, Episode 4
Gus Van Sant - Feud: Capote vs The Swans, Pilot
Issa Lopez - True Detective: Night Country
Noah Hawley - Fargo, The Tragedy of the Commons
