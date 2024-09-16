ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Emmy Awards 2024 Winners: ‘Shōgun’ Leads With 18 Wins, ‘Hacks’ Wins Best Comedy

Netflix’s drama Baby Reindeer won the Emmy for ‘Limited Series’.

Every year the Emmy awards celebrate the best in television and the 2024 edition was no different with some truly quality shows competing for the high honours. FX’s Shōgun won big which isn’t quite surprising considering the show was leading the nominations with 25 nods. During the awards, it took home 18 Emmys including the ones for ‘Outstanding Drama Series’, ‘Lead Actress’, and ‘Lead Actor’.

Hacks won ‘Best Comedy’ with Jean Smarts winning for ‘Lead Actress’ in the genre. Netflix’s drama Baby Reindeer won for ‘Limited Series’ while creator Richard Gadd won under writing and acting categories. Jessica Gunning also took home an acting award for the show.

Here’s a complete list of winners (accompanied with the nominees under each category):

Outstanding Drama series

  • Shōgun -- Winner

  • The Crown

  • Mr & Mrs Smith

  • The Morning Show

  • Fallout

  • The Gilded Age

  • Slow Horses

  • 3 Body Problem

Outstanding Comedy Series

  • Hacks -- WINNER

  • Abbott Elementary

  • The Bear

  • Reservation Dogs

  • Curb Your Enthusiasm

  • Palm Royale

  • What We Do in the Shadows

  • Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Limited or Anthology series

  • Baby Reindeer -- WINNER

  • Fargo

  • Lessons in Chemistry

  • Ripley

  • True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

  • Anna Sawai – Shōgun – WINNER

  • Maya Erskine - Mr & Mrs Smith

  • Imelda Staunton - The Crown

  • Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age

  • Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

  • Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

  • Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun – WINNER

  • Idris Elba – Hijack

  • Walton Goggins - Fallout

  • Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

  • Dominic West - The Crown

  • Donald Glover - Mr & Mrs Smith

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Jean Smart – Hacks – WINNER

  • Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

  • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

  • Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale

  • Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

  • Maya Rudolph – Loot

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Jeremy Allen White - The Bear -- WINNER

  • Matt Berry - What We Do in the Shadows

  • D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Reservation Dogs

  • Larry David - Curb Your Enthusiasm

  • Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

  • Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country – WINNER

  • Sofía Vergara - Griselda

  • Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry

  • Naomi Watts - Feud: Capote vs The Swans
    Juno Temple – Fargo

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer – WINNER

  • Andrew Scott - Ripley

  • Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers

  • Tom Hollander - Feud: Capote vs The Swans

  • Jon Hamm - Fargo

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

  • Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown – WINNER

  • Lesley Manville - The Crown

  • Christine Baranski - The Gilded Age

  • Greta Lee - The Morning Show

  • Karen Pittman - The Morning Show

  • Nicole Beharie - The Morning Show

  • Holland Taylor - The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

  • Billy Crudup - The Morning Show-- WINNER

  • Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun

  • Takehiro Hira – Shōgun

  • Jack Lowden - Slow Horses

  • Jonathan Pryce - The Crown

  • Mark Duplass - The Morning Show

  • Jon Hamm - The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Liza Colon-Zayas - The Bear – WINNER

  • Meryl Streep - Only Murders In The Building

  • Carol Burnett - Palm Royale

  • Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

  • Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

  • Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear – WINNER

  • Paul W Downs - Hacks

  • Paul Rudd - Only Murders In The Building

  • Lionel Boyce - The Bear

  • Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

  • Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer – WINNER

  • Nava Mau - Baby Reindeer

  • Dakota Fanning - Ripley

  • Lily Gladstone - Under the Bridge

  • Kali Reis - True Detective: Night Country

  • Aja Naomi King - Lessons in Chemistry

  • Diane Lane - Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Lamorne Morris – Fargo – WINNER

  • Tom Goodman-Hill - Baby Reindeer

  • Robert Downey Jr - The Sympathizer

  • John Hawkes - True Detective: Night Country

  • Jonathan Bailey - Fellow Travellers

  • Lewis Pullman - Lessons In Chemistry

  • Treat Williams - Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

  • The Traitors – WINNER

  • RuPauls Drag Race

  • The Amazing Race

  • The Voice

  • Top Chef

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver -- WINNER

  • Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Talk Series

  • The Daily Show -- WINNER

  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!

  • Late Night With Seth Meyers

  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

  • Will Smith - Slow Horses, Negotiating With Tigers -- WINNER

  • Peter Morgan & Meriel Sheibani-Clare - The Crown, Ritz

  • Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks - Shōgun, Anjin

  • Rachel Kondo & Caillin Puente - Shōgun, Crimson Sky

  • Geneva Robertson-Dworet & Graham Wagner - Fallout, The End

  • Francesca Sloane & Donald Glover- Mr & Mrs Smith, First Date

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

  • Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs & Jen Statsky - Hacks, Bulletproof -- WINNER

  • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary, Career Day

  • Christopher Storer & Joanna Calo - The Bear, Fishes

  • Jake Bender & Zach Dunn - What We Do In The Shadows, Pride Parade

  • Meredith Scardino & Sam Means - Girls5eva, Orlando

  • Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider - The Other Two, Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer -- WINNER

  • Noah Hawley - Fargo, The Tragedy of the Commons

  • Ron Nyswaner - Fellow Travelers, You're Wonderful

  • Steven Zaillian - Ripley

  • Charlie Brooker - Black Mirror, Joan Is Awful

  • Issa Lopez - True Detective: Night Country, Part 6

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

  • Alex Edelman: Just For Us -- WINNER

  • The Oscars

  • Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees

  • Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man And The Pool

  • John Early: Now More Than Ever

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

  • Frederick EO Toye - Shōgun, Crimson Sky – WINNER

  • Hiro Murai - Mr & Mrs Smith, First Date

  • Stephen Daldry - The Crown, Sleep

  • Mimi Leder - The Morning Show, The Overview Effect

  • Salli Richardson-Whitfield - Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty, Beat LA

  • Saul Metzstein - Slow Horses, Strange Games

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

  • Christopher Storer - The Bear, Fishes -- WINNER

  • Lucia Aniello - Hacks, Bulletproof

  • Randall Einhorn - Abbott Elementary, Party

  • Mary Lou Belli - The Ms Pat Show, I’m The Pappy

  • Guy Ritchie - The Gentlemen, Refined Aggression

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Steven Zaillian - Ripley – WINNER

  • Millicent Shelton - Lessons In Chemistry, Poirot

  • Weronika Tofilska - Baby Reindeer, Episode 4

  • Gus Van Sant - Feud: Capote vs The Swans, Pilot

  • Issa Lopez - True Detective: Night Country
    Noah Hawley - Fargo, The Tragedy of the Commons

