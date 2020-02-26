Anurag Kills Prerna in New ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’ Promo
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 producer Ekta Kapoor has confirmed a major plot twist to the show. She tweeted a promo of the upcoming track, in which Anurag (Parth Samthaan) murders Prerna (Erica Fernandes), by pushing her off the edge of a building.
Before the incident, Anurag takes Prerna to the hospital as she goes into labour. After the two bring the child home, Prerna is killed at the hands of the man she loves.
Sharing the plot twist on her Twitter handle, Ekta wrote, “BANG BANG! my baby shot me down! BANG BANG I hit the ground BANG BANG ...my baby shot me down #AnuNePreKoKyonMaara @StarPlus @BTL_Balaji #KasautiiZindagiiKay2.”
In a statement to Mumbai Mirror, the producer had earlier confirmed the plot twist. “Yes, this will happen.” Pointing out that they want to dwell on the darker side of love, she added, “Anurag and Prerna are among the most loved pairs from the small screen, but now viewers will see betrayal at its peak.”
While some fans of the show are quite confident though that this is not the end of Prerna, and that she will back to avenge the wrong done to her, others are disappointed with the new developments.
Currently, Viraj, played by Namik Paul, is forcing Prerna into marrying him and Anurag has lost his memory - both among the many over the top story lines of the series, which is a reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, one of the most popular daily soaps from the early 2000s. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 went on air one and a half years ago.
