Eijaz Wins Immunity Stone, Becomes First 'Bigg Boss 14' Finalist

During the task, Rubina revealed that she and Abhinav Shukla were on the verge of getting a divorce before entering the show. Eijaz opened up about being molested as a child, while Nikki Tamboli said she was kidnapped and cheated when she was 19 years old. Jasmin Bhasin shared that she tried to end her life after facing several rejections in the industry and Abhinav Shukla opened up that he had gone bankrupt after his first film bombed at the box office. Kavita Kaushik recalled an incident wherein she was harassed by her maths teacher when she was just 11, but her mother refused to believe her.

In the end, the housemates concluded that Eijaz deserved to win the immunity stone for mustering the courage to speak about such a traumatic incident. Thus, Eijaz was saved from this week's nominations and he went on to secure a place in the finals.