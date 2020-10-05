Here Are the Most Troublesome Bigg Boss Contestants Over the Years

Priyanka Jagga, who appeared in the 10th season, was so disruptive and loud that host Salman Khan asked her to leave the show. He also promised that he would quit working if Colors continued its association with her.

Priyanka created a lot of drama during the time she was in the house. She challenged the relationship of Mona Lisa and Manu Punjabi, passed insensitive remarks about Manu's deceased mother, tried to defame Lopamudra Raut and got into frequent arguments with Bani and the other housemates.