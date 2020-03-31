Dipika and Shoaib Are Making the Most of Their Time in Lockdown
Television’s popular couple Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and Shoaib Ibrahim are making the most of their time together during the nationwide lockdown, aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus in the country.
The two have been sharing some cute romantic pictures and videos on their social media account as they enjoy spending quality time at home, and have been treating their fans to their much-loved chemistry.
Recently, the tea-loving duo posted a video of themselves getting romantic over a cup of chai. In another video, posted by Dipika on her Instagram stories, we see Shoaib making tea for his wife late at night.
The duo’s mushy videos and Bollywood song tributes are quite popular on Instagram and Tiktok.
The couple is also spending a lot of time with their pug, Cuddle.
On 22 March, on the day of the Junta curfew, Dipika had shared a video of them participating in appreciating the efforts of those working for the citizens of the country through the coronavirus pandemic.
Shoaib and Dipika became friends on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and later started dating. The couple got married two years back, on 27 February 2018.
Dipika wrapped up the shoot for Star Plus show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum earlier this month, as the show went off air. There were rumours that the actor would be doing a cameo in Naagin 4, but her spokesperson refuted the rumours, saying that she was focusing on her health right now.
