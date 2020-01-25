‘Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji’ Actor Sejal Sharma Dies by Suicide

The police have recovered a suicide note, in which Sharma has stated that she was taking the extreme step due to personal reasons, PTI reported. Following an autopsy, the actor's body was handed over to her family for last rites. A case of accidental death has been registered at Mira Road police station.

Sejal's co-stars have said they are in shock following the news. Aru K Verma told Times of India, “She was like a sister to me. She also tied rakhi to me in real-life. We shared a close bond and I am shaken. We were always connected to each other. I am unable to talk right now,” he added.

The show’s lead Jasmin Bhasin also said: “I’m shocked and disturbed because she was a very happy girl and we would get along really well. I don’t see any reason why did she do that. But, it’s very sad.”

A native of Udaipur in Rajasthan, Sejal had come to Mumbai a few years ago to pursue a career in acting. Her death comes a month after Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Kushal Punjabi took his own life.