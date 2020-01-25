‘Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji’ Actor Sejal Sharma Dies by Suicide
TV actor Sejal Sharma, who was best known for her role as Simmy Khosla in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, has reportedly died by suicide. She was found hanging at her home at Royal Nest Society at Mira Road in the early hours of Friday, 24 January. "Around 2:30 am, her roommate forced open the door of their room as Sharma wasn't responding to her calls and found her hanging," mid-day quoted a police official as saying. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival, he added.
The police have recovered a suicide note, in which Sharma has stated that she was taking the extreme step due to personal reasons, PTI reported. Following an autopsy, the actor's body was handed over to her family for last rites. A case of accidental death has been registered at Mira Road police station.
Sejal's co-stars have said they are in shock following the news. Aru K Verma told Times of India, “She was like a sister to me. She also tied rakhi to me in real-life. We shared a close bond and I am shaken. We were always connected to each other. I am unable to talk right now,” he added.
The show’s lead Jasmin Bhasin also said: “I’m shocked and disturbed because she was a very happy girl and we would get along really well. I don’t see any reason why did she do that. But, it’s very sad.”
A native of Udaipur in Rajasthan, Sejal had come to Mumbai a few years ago to pursue a career in acting. Her death comes a month after Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Kushal Punjabi took his own life.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )