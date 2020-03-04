Confirmed! Jennifer Winget’s ‘Beyhadh 2’ Not Going off Air

Recently, there had been rumours that Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang and Ashish Chaudhary-starrer Beyhadh 2 would be going off-air on television soon, and moving to Sony TV’s digital platform, SonyLIV. Rumours about Jennifer quitting the show once it goes digital were also floating around.

Sony TV has now issued a statement, putting all these rumours to rest. The channel has said that the show is “a finite series” and will go off air once it comes to “its logical culmination”.

The first offering of the show, Beyhadh, which was also a finite series, had a run of one year on the channel.