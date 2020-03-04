Confirmed! Jennifer Winget’s ‘Beyhadh 2’ Not Going off Air
Recently, there had been rumours that Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang and Ashish Chaudhary-starrer Beyhadh 2 would be going off-air on television soon, and moving to Sony TV’s digital platform, SonyLIV. Rumours about Jennifer quitting the show once it goes digital were also floating around.
Sony TV has now issued a statement, putting all these rumours to rest. The channel has said that the show is “a finite series” and will go off air once it comes to “its logical culmination”.
The first offering of the show, Beyhadh, which was also a finite series, had a run of one year on the channel.
The statement read: “The rumours around Beyhadh 2 going off air and moving to the OTT platform SonyLIV are uncorroborated and hold no truth. Beyhadh 2, like any other fiction offering by Sony Entertainment Television, is a finite story and will meet its logical culmination as planned on the channel.”
Beyhadh 2 premiered on 2 December 2019. The show follows the story of a bestselling author, Maya, played by Jennifer, who plans revenge against her biggest enemy, MJ, played by Ashish. The show, though with completely different characters, is a follow-up to the finite series, Beyhadh, which aired on Sony TV from 2016-2017.