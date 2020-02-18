Colors TV Issues Clarification After ‘Bigg Boss 13 Rigged’ Charge
A Twitter user raised a mini storm on 15 February, before Sidharth Shukla was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 13 by claiming to be an employee of Colors TV and alleging that the reality show was rigged in Sidharth’s favour.
“I have decided to quit my job at ColorsTV. I had a tremendous time working with the creative department but I can't demean myself being part of a fixed show. The channel is keen on making Siddharth Shukla the Winner despite less votes. Sorry, I can't be part of it. #BiggBoss,” read her tweet.
However, Colors has subsequently issued a statement that the person who has tweeted the allegation is not employed or associated with the channel and that the claims made by the individual are “unfounded and not true”.
The Twitter handle @ferysays had been tweeting about how it’s unfair for Sidharth to win Bigg Boss since he has been “abusing and disrespecting women, maligning their character, using violence, and physically assaulting a female contestant”.
Feriha also responded to the Colors statement. “ Will be releasing my response to Colors Management's statement soon. Stay tuned!
@ferysays also brought up actor Shilpa Shinde’s allegations against Sidharth Shukla in her tweets.
Feriha also tweeted a video from the Bigg Boss control room where an employee is heard saying both the finalists - Sidharth and Asim had received equal votes. The handle also questioned why Colors TV, which never issues a statement on the authenticity of the winner, was compelled to issue one this time around.
The handle has also demanded that Sidharth Shukla’s contract and the vote count from episode one to finale be made public by Colors TV to prove that the winner had not been fixed.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )