Colors TV Issues Clarification After ‘Bigg Boss 13 Rigged’ Charge

A Twitter user raised a mini storm on 15 February, before Sidharth Shukla was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 13 by claiming to be an employee of Colors TV and alleging that the reality show was rigged in Sidharth’s favour.

“I have decided to quit my job at ColorsTV. I had a tremendous time working with the creative department but I can't demean myself being part of a fixed show. The channel is keen on making Siddharth Shukla the Winner despite less votes. Sorry, I can't be part of it. #BiggBoss,” read her tweet.