Boycott Bigg Boss Trends After Sidharth Shukla ‘Seduction’ Video

The promo, which was put out by ColorsTV, said "#BB14 ke ghar ki haseenaon ne dikhaaye @sidharth_shukla ko impress karne ke liye apne jalwe!"

On Wednesday (7 October) night, we saw Bigg Boss assigning an immunity task to the women of the house. The task contains three rounds. In the first round, Sidharth turned into a tattoo artist and the girls became his customers. They had to talk to him seductively and impress him to be safe. In Thursday's episode, we will be seeing the second round in which the girls will be seen dancing with Sidharth on a motorbike and seducing him, while in round three they will have to save their martini glasses from falling off trays.

Some users on Twitter accused the makers of Bigg Boss 14 for promoting vulgarity on the show by posting a series of tweets talking about the objectification of women on national TV.

One of the Twitter users wrote, "Putting raunchy scenes into #BiggBoss14 and objectifying the female contestants is stupid and unnecessary, especially in the current climate in India where attacks on women are on the rise. Just saw one promo and it made me sick."

Another tweet said, "Look at the kind of scenes they are putting in a family show like seriously seducing can also be done in a classy way rather then this #BoycottBB14"