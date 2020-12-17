Are Basic COVID-19 Safety Protocols Being Flouted on TV Shoots?

Another dance reality show, which recently aired its grand finale, saw a number of crew members and participants testing positive. Even a popular celebrity judge on the show tested positive and posted about it on her social media handles.

Let's take a look at where the loopholes could be here.

What is the immediate precaution that's taken when a person tests COVID-19 positive on a set? First, the infected person is immediately quarantined. Secondly, people who have been working in close proximity to that person have to get tested at the earliest.

While the first precaution is taken, in most cases the second one is completely neglected. Our source said that some production houses are avoiding getting COVID-19 tests for primary contacts because of the costs involved. Another reason to avoid testing is that if multiple results come positive, then the shoot itself would need to be halted, resulting in losses.

A producer, who has been working on several shows told us on the condition of anonymity, “It’s not possible for the production houses to bear the cost of more than 100 COVID-19 tests. There should be the individual responsibility to get oneself tested.”