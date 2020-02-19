All The 12 ‘Bigg Boss’ Winners And Where They Are Today
TV actor Sidharth Shukla has won Bigg Boss 13, and right now the hype around him is at an all time high. The Bigg Boss trophy definitely gives its winners a huge fan following, and often lands them some interesting work. It has known to kickstart or revive careers of even contestants, who didn’t go on to win the show.
While some make the most of their win, not all winners are able to sustain the popularity and the opportunities that come their way post the show. Here’s looking at where the winners of each of the 12 previous seasons are right now and what they have been upto.
Rahul Roy (Season 1)
Model-actor Rahul Roy, who is best known for 1990 hit romantic film Aashiqui, left behind some well-known celebrities like Rakhi Sawant, Ravi Kishan and Roopali Ganguly to win the first season of Bigg Boss. Since then Rahul has been completely out of the limelight. In 2019, he was seen in a supporting part in the film Cabernet. He also stars in the film Agra which is due to release in 2020. Earlier this month, he appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, with his Aashiqui co-star Anu Aggarwal as the film completes 30 years in 2020.
Ashutosh Kaushik (Season 2)
After winning MTV Roadies 5 in 2007, Ashutosh participated in the second season of Bigg Boss in 2008. After his win on the show, he was offered to host another reality show, Dil Jeet Jayegi Desi Girl. He also appeared in TV shows like Comedy Circus and movies such as Zila Ghaziabad and Kismat Love Paisa Dilli. But Ashutosh was never really able to cash in on his Bigg Boss win.
Vindu Dara Singh (Bigg Boss Season 3)
Actor Vindu Dara Singh won Bigg Boss season 3 in 2009 when Amitabh Bachhan was the host. He later appeared in TV serials like Hanuman, Shhh…. Phir Koi hai, Ramayana etc. He has played parts in movies like Garv, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Khushboo, Kambakkht Ishq, Maruti, Housefull etc. He also dubbed for the Hindi version of the 2004 animated film The Incredibles, for the character Frozon. A little known fact about Singh is that every year, he actively campaigns for his favourite Bigg Boss contestant. This year it was Siddharth Shukla.
Shweta Tiwari (Bigg Boss Season 4)
Popular TV actor Shweta Tiwari bagged the Bigg Boss trophy in the 4th season in 2010. She received tremendous support from fans throughout the season. Known for portraying Prerna Bajaj in Star Plus's hit show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shweta appeared in several Bollywood films like Mere Dad Ki Maruti in the following years. Recently, she is seen playing the lead in Alt Balaji original Hum Tum and Them presently is is the lead cast of Mere dad ki Dulhan on Sony Entertainment.
Juhi Parmar (Bigg Boss Season 5)
Actor Juhi Parmar, who is best known for her role as Kumkum in Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, won Bigg Boss season 5 in 2011. She recently posted her Bigg Boss season finale throwback picture on her social media. In her personal life, Juhi filed a divorce with her actor-husband Sachin Shroff in 2018. They’re both parents to a daughter.
Urvashi Dholakia (Bigg Boss Season 6)
Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Urvashi Dholakia won the title of Bigg Boss Season 6 in 2012. Her character Komolika (from Kasautii Zindagii Kay) is one of the most iconic characters of Indian television. Later in 2016, she played an important part in the show, Chandrakanta — Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha. In 2019, she participated in Nach Baliye 9 with ex-boyfriend, Anuj Sachdev.
Gauhar Khan (Bigg Boss Season 7)
Model and actor Gauhar Khan won the Bigg Boss season 7 in 2013. She was the semi-finalist in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. She made her acting debut with Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009). Khan also starred in films such as the action thriller Game (2011), the revenge drama Ishaqzaade (2012), the suspense thriller Fever (2016), the romantic comedy Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017) and the Indian period drama Begum Jaan (2017). She was recently a part of a controversy when she tweeted, “Truly the qualities that a winner should’ve possessed, were in ASIM ! His journey video said it all ! #MyWinnerASIM ......”
Gautam Gulati (Bigg Boss Season 8)
TV actor Gautam Gulati who is best known for his comical role in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Diya Aur Baati Hum participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 8 in 2014 and emerged as the winner. He recently had a guest appearance on the sets of Bigg Boss season 13 where he was seen cuddling with Shehnaz Gill.
Prince Narula (Bigg Boss Season 9)
King of reality shows, Prince Narula, won Bigg Boss season 9 in 2015. Prince also won MTV Roadies 12 and MTV Splitsvilla 8 in 2008. He also appeared in TV serials such as Badho bahu, Naagin, and Laal Ishq. He married Yuvika Chaoudhary, with whom he participated in Nach Baliye and won that too. Recently he was in news regarding a fake tweet that said “Trophy toh jeet gaya but izzat nahi jeet paaya”. This tweet was made by a fake account after Siddharth Shukla won the last season.
Manveer Gurjar (Bigg Boss Season 10)
Manveer Gurjar, who entered the Bigg Boss house, as a commoner had written history by winning the title of Bigg Boss 10 in 2016. Manveer is currently working for Gujjar society’s development and betterment. He is rumoured to be marrying Nibhita Kaul, who was also a Bigg Boss season 10 contestant.
Shilpa Shinde (Season 11)
After being ousted from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, Shilpa Shinde became hugely popular for being the most entertaining contestant during Bigg Boss season 11 and went on to win the show, beating her close rival on the show, Hina Khan. But it did not really help her land any projects on TV because of her previous history of controversies. The actor did team up with Sunil Grover for comedy presentation on the web during IPL 2018. Last year, she was seen ardently supporting Sreesanth, who was one of the favourite conestants of Bigg Boss 12. In February 2019, Shilpa joined the Indian National Congress.
Dipika Kakar (Season 12)
Famously known as Simar from the hit TV show Sasural Simar Ka, which she starred in till 2017, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim bagged the Bigg Boss season 12 trophy in 2018, beating her closest rival and brother on the show, Sreesanth. Just a month later, Dipika landed a lead part Star Plus’ daily soap, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, which went on to become a hit. The actor had also made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with JP Dutta’s Paltan, just before entering the Bigg Boss house.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )