Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Hosted by Kamal Haasan Gets Premiere Date

On Monday, the official handle of Vijay Television took to social media and shared a promo for the fifth edition of Bigg Boss Tamil, announcing its premiere date.

Vijay Television shared the latest promo and wrote, “#BiggBossTamil Season 5 #GrandLaunch - From October 3 to 6 pm at our Vijay TV..#BBTamilSeason5#BiggBossTamil5#KamalHassan#nipponpaintindia #PreethiPowerDuo."