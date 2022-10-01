Bigg Boss 16 LIVE Updates: Host Salman Khan Introduces New Contestants
Salman Khan told viewers that this time the 'Bigg Boss' will also be in the house.
Bigg Boss is back with its 16th season and Salman Khan has returned as the host. The premiere episode will introduce viewers to the contestants for this season and if previous seasons are any proof, some great performances are to be expected.
Here are the live updates from the Bigg Boss 16 premiere:
Salman Khan Introduces the First Two Contestants: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Abdu Rozik
Salman introduced Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who is known for her lead role in Chhoti Sardarni. Ahluwalia stepped onto the stage with blindfolds because she only wanted to see Salman before entering the house.
The actors later performed a legal skit with Salman.
Abdu Rozik was the next contestant to enter the house but before that, he and Salman bonded over a love for vada pav and there was also a reference to the viral 'boorgir' meme featuring Rozik.
