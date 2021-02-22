Actor Rubina Dilaik Declared Winner of 'Bigg Boss 14'

The top five finalists of Bigg Boss 14 were Rubina, Rahul, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant. While Rakhi chose to leave the show with Rs 14 lakh, Nikki and Aly were eliminated based on votes.

The finale episode of Bigg Boss 14 saw Nora Fatehi and veteran actor Dharmendra come as guests.