'Bigg Boss 14': What Aly Goni Thinks of Rahul & Jasmin's Fight

Aly said he is going to tell Jasmin that she needs to stop crying as that is affecting her loved ones. When asked as to whether he will be playing the game for himself or for Jasmin Aly said he wants to play it as a team with Jasmin, but if she wants to play her individual game he is okay with that too.

Aly Goni also spoke about what he thinks of each contestant in the house. Aly was supposed to enter the house in the beginning itself but he couldn't because of work commitments.

Watch the video to find out more.