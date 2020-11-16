'BB14': Shardul Pandit Evicted; Salman Calls Him an 'Inspiration'

Shardul Pandit, who had entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant, got evicted on Sunday, 15 November. Shardul and Rubina Dilaik were the two contestants to be nominated this week. Salman told Rubina that she beat Shardul by a negligible margin and asked her to buck up.

On the other hand Salman also informed the housemates and audience that Shardul's mother is not keeping well and he is going through a tough time financially. The host lauded his courage and said that despite all his problems Shardul gave his 100 per cent in the show. Salman called him an 'inspiration' for the other contestants.