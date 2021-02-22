BB14: Rahul Vaidya on Why He Has No Regrets Losing to Rubina
Rahul Vaidya tells us why he was shocked to see his Instagram page after four months.
If you have followed Bigg Boss 14 from the beginning you know that there were only two people fighting for the trophy - Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik. Even though the makers tried to introduce various twists and turns, the finale was quite predictable. We have seen these two contestants at loggerheads with each other. But, like they themselves said, they have no clue as to how and when this enmity began.
Now, as Rubina walked away with the Bigg Boss 14 winner's trophy and Rahul was announced the runner-up, The Quint spoke to Rahul, who said that he has no regret losing to Rubina. "I believe in winning with dignity and losing with grace."
He also spoke about his mother and girlfriend Disha Parmar being very upset because he lost. "I was surprised that my mom and girlfriend were more upset about me losing", the singer said.
In just four months Rahul's fan following on social media increased quite a bit, and he seems both excited and surprised about it. He said there was a certain purpose for him to come on the show and he has achieved that.
Watch the video for more.
