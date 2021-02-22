BB14: Rahul Vaidya on Why He Has No Regrets Losing to Rubina

If you have followed Bigg Boss 14 from the beginning you know that there were only two people fighting for the trophy - Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik. Even though the makers tried to introduce various twists and turns, the finale was quite predictable. We have seen these two contestants at loggerheads with each other. But, like they themselves said, they have no clue as to how and when this enmity began.

Now, as Rubina walked away with the Bigg Boss 14 winner's trophy and Rahul was announced the runner-up, The Quint spoke to Rahul, who said that he has no regret losing to Rubina. "I believe in winning with dignity and losing with grace."