BB14: Rashami Desai, Kamya Punjabi Call Abhinav's Eviction Unfair

Abhinav was voted out in a surprise mid-week eviction.

Quint Entertainment
Published
TV
2 min read
i

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla was voted out by the supporters of other contestants in a surprise mid-week eviction on Tuesday, 9 February. Following the development, many celebrities took to Twitter to cry foul and call the eviction unfair.

Rashami Desai wrote, “Highly unfair I loved #AbhinavShukla as a player and amazing human. Really wanted to see you & ruby in top 2. But for me you are a winner. & trust me universe is backing you both. #rubinav.”

Former Bigg Boss participant Shefali Bagga tweeted, "That’s really unfair,jo log bahar se dekh ke ae hai unhone ye nahi dekha ki #AbhinavShukla gave enough content to the show later on?ya fir ache logon k liye ye show hai hi nahi? Absolutely wrong decision. #EijazKhan toh show mein hai bhi nahi.Toh wo ek option ho sakte the #BB14”

Kamya Punjabi, Srishty Rode, Shardul Pandit and others also expressed their disappointment.

Before leaving the house Abhinav told Rubina that only the supporters think of him as a non-performer and he doesn’t care about their opinions.

