BB14: Rashami Desai, Kamya Punjabi Call Abhinav's Eviction Unfair

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla was voted out by the supporters of other contestants in a surprise mid-week eviction on Tuesday, 9 February. Following the development, many celebrities took to Twitter to cry foul and call the eviction unfair.

Rashami Desai wrote, “Highly unfair I loved #AbhinavShukla as a player and amazing human. Really wanted to see you & ruby in top 2. But for me you are a winner. & trust me universe is backing you both. #rubinav.”