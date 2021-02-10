BB14: Rashami Desai, Kamya Punjabi Call Abhinav's Eviction Unfair
Abhinav was voted out in a surprise mid-week eviction.
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla was voted out by the supporters of other contestants in a surprise mid-week eviction on Tuesday, 9 February. Following the development, many celebrities took to Twitter to cry foul and call the eviction unfair.
Rashami Desai wrote, “Highly unfair I loved #AbhinavShukla as a player and amazing human. Really wanted to see you & ruby in top 2. But for me you are a winner. & trust me universe is backing you both. #rubinav.”
Former Bigg Boss participant Shefali Bagga tweeted, "That’s really unfair,jo log bahar se dekh ke ae hai unhone ye nahi dekha ki #AbhinavShukla gave enough content to the show later on?ya fir ache logon k liye ye show hai hi nahi? Absolutely wrong decision. #EijazKhan toh show mein hai bhi nahi.Toh wo ek option ho sakte the #BB14”
Kamya Punjabi, Srishty Rode, Shardul Pandit and others also expressed their disappointment.
Before leaving the house Abhinav told Rubina that only the supporters think of him as a non-performer and he doesn’t care about their opinions.
