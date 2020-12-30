'Bigg Boss 14': Rakhi Injures Herself After Fight With Jasmin

A fight between Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin got ugly on a recent episode of Bigg Boss, which aired on 29 December. Rakhi and Aly began yelling at each other after the latter objected to her saying, "Whoever stole my coffee, may he/she die." Both Aly and Jasmin admonished Rakhi for using inappropriate language. When Rakhi refused to back down, Jasmin became incensed and asked her whether she had gone mad and deserved to be sent to a mental asylum.