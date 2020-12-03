Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's Mom Has an Advice for Abhinav Shukla
Rahul Vaidya's mother expresses her opinion about Rubina and Abhinav
Those of you who are familiar with Bigg Boss 14 know that participants Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla are at loggerheads with Rahul Vaidya. From the first day itself they have had disagreements and even got into ugly arguments through the course of the show. Rahul has been seen calling Abhinav names.
So, when The Quint spoke to Rahul Vaidya's mother Geeta Vaidya, we asked what her opinion is about Rubina. This is what she had to say.
"I think she is a very weak listener. She doesn't give space to other contestants. At times, Rubina should also listen to others. I also feel she is a little insensitive. During a task, Rahul fell while kicking a ball. Of course it was funny and people can laugh. But I found her laughter very negative. If she was sensitive her first reaction would have been, 'Did he get hurt?'Geeta Vaidya, Rahul Vaidya's mother
When asked about Abhinav, Rahul's mother said she was disappointed that he blindly backs his wife.
"If a person supports another person's wrongdoings then he only ends up hurting the latter. That's exactly what Abhinav is doing to his partner".Geeta Vaidya, Rahul Vaidya's mother
In Wednesday's (2 December) episode, Kavita Kaushik stormed out of the Bigg Boss house after a heated argument with Rubina and Abhinav.
