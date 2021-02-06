Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Salman Asks Rakhi Sawant to Leave the Show
A promo shared by the makers shows Salman getting angry at Rakhi.
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant and her antics have been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Now, during Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan will be seen pulling up Rakhi for her behaviour and asking her to leave the show.
In a promo shared by the makers of the show, Salman is seen summoning Rakhi to the theatre. "Logo pe lanchan lagati ho, unke character pe sawal uthati ho (You question your co-contestants' characters and accuse them)," Salman says. Rakhi then tries to defend herself but Salman gets furious.
Salman then tells Rakhi that if she is unable to control her behaviour she can leave the house. "Maine humesha support kiya, agar ye entertainment hai to humko entertainment nahi chahiye. Agar aap apne aapko line cross karne se nahi rok sakti to, aap is waqt ye show chor kar jaa sakti hain. Please darwaza khol dijiye (I have always supported you. If this is the kind of entertainment you are up to, we don't need it. If you cannot stop yourself from crossing the line, you can walk out of the house)."
Another promotional video shows Salman yelling at the other contestants as well. "Ye kyu sunayi deta hai is season ke andar ki content ke liye kar rahe ho. Kya mai ye content ke liye kar raha hu? Bhad me gaya content! Jo harkatein ho rahi hai ghar ke andar, aaplog bol rahe hain aur wahi humlog dikha rahe hain. (Why do we keep hearing that you are doing this for content? Am I doing this for content? We air what you say and do inside the house)".
