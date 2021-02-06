Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Salman Asks Rakhi Sawant to Leave the Show

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant and her antics have been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Now, during Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan will be seen pulling up Rakhi for her behaviour and asking her to leave the show.

In a promo shared by the makers of the show, Salman is seen summoning Rakhi to the theatre. "Logo pe lanchan lagati ho, unke character pe sawal uthati ho (You question your co-contestants' characters and accuse them)," Salman says. Rakhi then tries to defend herself but Salman gets furious.