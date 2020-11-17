'BB14' Promo: Kavita Shoves Eijaz, Latter Demands Her Eviction

Their spat takes an ugly turn wherein Kavita pushes Eijaz and tells him not to come near her. Eijaz also warns Kavita not to touch him. Other housemates, including Nikki Tamboli and Abhinav Shukla, try to calm them down but to no avail.

In the video clip, Eijaz can be seen telling Bigg Boss to evict Kavita from the show for engaging in physical violence, something which is not allowed in the game. "People have been asked to leave for far less grave things than this. You need to take some action", Eijaz tells Bigg Boss.

Eijaz and Kavita have been at loggerheads from the beginning. Kavita had claimed Eijaz was trying to prevent her from forging bonds with others saying she was his friend. She said that they hardly spent any time together for him to make such a claim. She was evicted after a week in the Bigg Boss house, only to return on popular demand.