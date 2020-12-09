Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Jasmin & Eijaz Spar During Nomination Task

For the task, housemates will be divided into two teams. In the first round, Eijaz and Rubina Dilaik are seen getting into a fight as Rubina calls him out for reportedly pushing Kashmera Shah during the task. Later, Jasmin joins in the fight and calls Eijaz manipulative. She also says he has been faking in the show.

Eijaz tries to defend himself by saying he didn't want to hurt Kashmera. Jasmin turns a deaf ear and says she understands his game plan well. To which Eijaz replies, "You don't have that ability".

An enraged Jasmin screams, "I came here as a 30 year old and I am playing the game on my own. You came at 45 and this is how you are playing? Everyone is seeing who is more capable".