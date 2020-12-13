Bigg Boss 14: Participants Gang Up Against Rakhi Sawant In Promo
The episode will air tonight at 9 pm.
In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14, the house seems to collectively gang up against Rakhi Sawant.
The video begins with Salman Khan briefing Rakhi Sawant and the housemates about the game. Salman will ask Rakhi Sawant some questions, if the participants are unhappy or disagree with her answer, then something will fall on Sawant as punishment.
His first question is - "Kya Kashmira ghar mein aake phuss ho gayi hai?"
To this, Sawant says yes and 7 people disagree with her. The participants have a good laugh when Sawant is punished for her answer.
The next question is, "Does Vikas deserve the title of a mastermind?"
Sawant again says no.
In a recent interview with Times of India, Sawant said that Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan helped her a lot. She said, "I had messaged him that bhai I want to work in the industry and want to do Bigg Boss. I don’t feel shy to ask for work. I had messaged Sohail bhai and asked for work in 2020 and I think he might have spoken to Salman sir."
