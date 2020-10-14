'Bigg Boss 14' Day 10: What’s Brewing Between Eijaz and Pavitra?

The eviction of Sara Gurpal is a blow for all those who are now conscious that they have to pull their socks up and play the game wholeheartedly.

Tuesday (13 October) begins with the declaration of an immunity challenge by Bigg Boss called ‘Farmland’. It split the contestants into two teams. Team A consists of Pavitra Punia, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Eijaz Khan, and Rahul Vaidya, while Team B has Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, and Shehzad Deol.

The contestants have to stand out against each other in this two-day challenge as neighbouring farmers. The seniors play the roles of shopkeepers of agricultural goods, and teams are expected to persuade the seniors to supply them raw materials from their own farms.