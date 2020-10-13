Bigg Boss Season 14, Oct 12: Is Nikki the House’s New Boss?

Bigg Boss Season 14 is full of drama, tension and entertainment. In the episode last weekend, all players began to form strategies to play their best game after getting a harsh reality check by the host, Salman Khan.

Senior, Hina Khan gives Special Authority to Nikki Tamboli, who is the first confirmed contestant in the house is responsible for the BB mall for the day. She now gets a chance to decide what the candidates will earn for clothes and products. However, it doesn’t go down that well with her friends, which causes a huge rift between them. Nishant, Pavitra, Rahul try hard to convince Nikki, who according to them is being absolutely unreasonable!

Nishant, Pavitra, Rahul, and Nikki also got into a fiery argument over their clothes.