'Bigg Boss' 14: This Is What Nikki Would Say if Aly Proposes
She says that Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni are not in a relationship.
Bigg Boss contestant Aly Goni has found himself in a potential love triangle according to a new promotional video from the show. In the clip, housemate Rakhi Sawant has a conversation about Aly with Nikki Tamboli, who recently returned to the show. Rakhi claims that someone told her that Nikki had developing romantic feelings for him despite knowing that he is in a relationship with fellow contestant Jasmin Bhasin.
Nikki calls the exchange a misunderstanding and says, "Aly doesn’t have any girlfriend. They (Aly and Jasmin) are just best friends. Jasmin has said she doesn’t have those (romantic) feelings for him." She added that if Aly ever asked her if she had feelings for him, she would answer him honestly and say "Yes." Rakhi then eggs her on and tells her not to "accept defeat".
Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni have reportedly been in a relationship for three years. In a recent episode of Bigg Boss, Rakhi and Aly were seen discussing the subject of marriage. Aly told her that he would stop speaking to Jasmine if their parents did not accept their relationship. Jasmine responded saying her family wouldn't object as they love her and care for her happiness.
