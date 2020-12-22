'Bigg Boss' 14: This Is What Nikki Would Say if Aly Proposes

Nikki calls the exchange a misunderstanding and says, "Aly doesn’t have any girlfriend. They (Aly and Jasmin) are just best friends. Jasmin has said she doesn’t have those (romantic) feelings for him." She added that if Aly ever asked her if she had feelings for him, she would answer him honestly and say "Yes." Rakhi then eggs her on and tells her not to "accept defeat".

Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni have reportedly been in a relationship for three years. In a recent episode of Bigg Boss, Rakhi and Aly were seen discussing the subject of marriage. Aly told her that he would stop speaking to Jasmine if their parents did not accept their relationship. Jasmine responded saying her family wouldn't object as they love her and care for her happiness.